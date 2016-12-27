Okra’s expanding to Virginia Oaks golf course in Gainesville

Submitted:

Okra’s® Cajun/Creole restaurant Cajun/Creole restaurant, an Old Town Manassas anchor, will soon be opening a second location at the Virginia Oaks Golf Club in Gainesville.

New owners of the property have taken action to make the club a special place again by adding a proven golf management team and by recruiting Okra’s, a regional favorite in dining and nightlife to their team.

[Okra’s founder Charles] Gilliam started the brand in 1998 and its fame has grown ever since. The restaurant will be serving lunch and dinner daily and its menu will be in keeping with the original restaurant’s Cajun/Creole roots.

N’Awlins Fare such as Jambalaya, Shrimp and Grits, Red Beans and Rice, Po Boys, and their Famous Gumbo will be offered along with signature appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

Diners will enjoy a relaxing lunch or dinner atop a waterfall overlooking an island green. The setting for the new location is secluded and a little off the beaten path, which simply lends to its charm and appeal. In addition to daily operations, large indoor and outdoor banquet facilities are available at Okra’s® Bistro for weddings, banquets, and golf tournaments.

Okra’s® will be hiring a full complement of staff to include every position. Although filling management positions is the current priority, resumes and applications are being accepted now with an anticipated opening date sometime in early Spring. Fifty full and part-time jobs are expected to be added to our economy.