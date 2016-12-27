Multiple Christmastime robberies reported in Prince William

From police:

Armed Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On December 26 at 5:44PM, officers responded to Ventura Gold which is inside of the B Thrifty store located at 13412 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the counter and began taking jewelry from a glass display case without permission. When an employee attempted to stop the suspect, the suspect brandished an unknown blunt object and smashed the glass case. At some point, the suspect struck the employee in the head with the blunt object. The suspect then fled the business with the jewelry. The employee, a 64-year-old man of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 20 & 30 years of age, with a dark complexion

Last seen wearing all black clothing

Armed Robbery – On December 24 at 5:57PM, officers responded to the Check into Cash located at 16697 River Ridge Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the store then passed a note implying he had a bomb and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 18 & 25 years of age, 6’03’’, 250lbs with a heavy build

Last seen wearing a mask, black hoodie sweater, black boots, and black gloves

Armed Robbery – On December 23 at 9:24PM, officers responded to the 4700 block of Kirkdale Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 29-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached from behind by two unknown men brandishing a handgun and a knife. During the encounter, the suspects took a cell phone and car keys from the victim before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspects who were not located.

Suspect Descriptions:

Hispanic male, between 16 & 20 years of age, 5’05”, 125lbs with a thin build

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans

Hispanic male, between 20 & 22 years of age, 5’08”, 170lbs with a medium build

Last seen wearing all black clothing

Strong Armed Robbery – On December 24 at 10:12AM, officers responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 2966 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter to order food. When the employee opened the register to complete the transaction, the man struck the employee in the face knocking her to the ground. The suspect then grabbed a handful of money from the register before fleeing the business. No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 25 & 35 years of age, 5’10”, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a brown beanie hat, black shirt, and grey sweat pants

Strong Armed Robbery – On December 24 at 12:12AM, officers responded to the 18200 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle (22172) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 46-year-old man of Triangle, reported to police that he was in the above area when he was approached by three unknown black men. During the encounter, the men assaulted the victim knocking him to the ground. The suspects then took the victim’s wallet before fleeing the area on foot. Minor injuries were reported. The victim was unable to provide suspect description.