Manassas Park woman saved from burning home

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — One woman was saved from a burning home in Manassas Park.

Fire crews were called to a home at 8464 Sandstone Way in Manassas Park on December 17.

Manassas City fire crews assisted Manassas Park City fire crews.

More from a Manassas City press release:

As Manassas Park units were already involved in another call, City of Manassas crews took the lead on fire suppression and search and rescue. During a search of the building, one victim was located and rescued from the structure. City of Manassas Advanced Life Support treated and transported the patient to Novant-Prince William Hospital. Units from Prince William and Manassas Park assisted in firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire was attributed to an unattended pot on a stove, said Manassas Park Fire Marshal Mark Joyner.

The Red Cross was called to find temporary housing for the victim and two children.