Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

42°

Menu

News
Manassas Park woman saved from burning home

by Potomac Local on December 27, 2016 at 6:23 pm Leave a Comment
manassasparkfire

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — One woman was saved from a burning home in Manassas Park.

Fire crews were called to a home at 8464 Sandstone Way in Manassas Park on December 17.

Manassas City fire crews assisted Manassas Park City fire crews.

More from a Manassas City press release:

As Manassas Park units were already involved in another call, City of Manassas crews took the lead on fire suppression and search and rescue. During a search of the building, one victim was located and rescued from the structure. City of Manassas Advanced Life Support treated and transported the patient to Novant-Prince William Hospital. Units from Prince William and Manassas Park assisted in firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire was attributed to an unattended pot on a stove, said Manassas Park Fire Marshal Mark Joyner.

The Red Cross was called to find temporary housing for the victim and two children.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Manassas Local, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...