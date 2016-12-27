News Manassas Park woman saved from burning home
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — One woman was saved from a burning home in Manassas Park.
Fire crews were called to a home at 8464 Sandstone Way in Manassas Park on December 17.
Manassas City fire crews assisted Manassas Park City fire crews.
More from a Manassas City press release:
As Manassas Park units were already involved in another call, City of Manassas crews took the lead on fire suppression and search and rescue. During a search of the building, one victim was located and rescued from the structure. City of Manassas Advanced Life Support treated and transported the patient to Novant-Prince William Hospital. Units from Prince William and Manassas Park assisted in firefighting efforts.
The cause of the fire was attributed to an unattended pot on a stove, said Manassas Park Fire Marshal Mark Joyner.
The Red Cross was called to find temporary housing for the victim and two children.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
