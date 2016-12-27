Beer thief hits Catholic school in Gainesville

From police:

Burglary to a School – On December 26 at 1:48PM, officers responded to the Holy Family Academy located at 10580 Pineview Rd in Gainesville (20111) to investigate a burglary. School staff reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 7:00PM on December 21 and 2:00PM on December 24. The investigation revealed entry was made into the building through a rear window which was found open. Minor damage was observed inside the center. Several bottles of beer were reported missing.