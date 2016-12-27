News Beer thief hits Catholic school in Gainesville
From police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Burglary to a School – On December 26 at 1:48PM, officers responded to the Holy Family Academy located at 10580 Pineview Rd in Gainesville (20111) to investigate a burglary. School staff reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 7:00PM on December 21 and 2:00PM on December 24. The investigation revealed entry was made into the building through a rear window which was found open. Minor damage was observed inside the center. Several bottles of beer were reported missing.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016
Open House: 182 Washington Street, Occoquan, Va.
December 7, 2016