Steven J. Lloyd

Steven Jeffrey Lloyd, 59, of Goldvein passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at his home.

Steve was a gifted machinist, fabricator, and artist. In his earlier years, he owned a motorcycle shop where he built and raced high-performance motorcycles. He later worked for the U.S. State Department providing fire safety inspections at U.S. Embassies around the world. Steve also had a fabrication shop, working on government contracts building parts for flight simulators. For the last six years, Steve served as a machinist with Arlington County.

Survivors include his wife Cindy; mother Margaret; brother and sisters, Jimmy and wife, Annamarie, Diane, and husband, Phil, Karen, and Kathey; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, James “Smokey” and brother, David.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, December 29, at Covenant Funeral Service.

A service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, December 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, Va. 22408.

