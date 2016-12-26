Obituary Steven J. Lloyd
Steven Jeffrey Lloyd, 59, of Goldvein passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at his home.
Steve was a gifted machinist, fabricator, and artist. In his earlier years, he owned a motorcycle shop where he built and raced high-performance motorcycles. He later worked for the U.S. State Department providing fire safety inspections at U.S. Embassies around the world. Steve also had a fabrication shop, working on government contracts building parts for flight simulators. For the last six years, Steve served as a machinist with Arlington County.
Survivors include his wife Cindy; mother Margaret; brother and sisters, Jimmy and wife, Annamarie, Diane, and husband, Phil, Karen, and Kathey; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, James “Smokey” and brother, David.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, December 29, at Covenant Funeral Service.
A service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, December 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, Va. 22408.
Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
