Manassas vandals smash car windows to grab items left in plain sight

From Manassas police:

Larcenies from Auto, Vandalisms to Auto

Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, 2016, Manassas City Police responded to several calls for reports of larcenies from auto and vandalisms to auto. In most cases, vehicles were left unlocked at the time thefts occurred, or a window was smashed in order to access something of value left in plain sight. The attached map provides a visual representation of reported larcenies that occurred between Black Friday on Nov. 25 and Dec. 21.