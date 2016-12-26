Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Manassas vandals smash car windows to grab items left in plain sight

by Potomac Local on December 26, 2016 at 4:36 pm Leave a Comment
103012-Manassas-police

From Manassas police: 

Larcenies from Auto, Vandalisms to Auto 

Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, 2016, Manassas City Police responded to several calls for reports of larcenies from auto and vandalisms to auto. In most cases, vehicles were left unlocked at the time thefts occurred, or a window was smashed in order to access something of value left in plain sight. The attached map provides a visual representation of reported larcenies that occurred between Black Friday on Nov. 25 and Dec. 21.

Date of Report (all 2016 unless noted otherwise)

Date and Time of Incident

 Location of Incident Type of Crime Value of Item(s) Stolen or Damaged Description of Stolen Item(s) or Damage Description of Suspect(s)
Dec. 22 Overnight hours of Dec. 21 6400 block of Brindle Way Larceny from vehicle

Undisclosed

 Gift cards None Available
Dec. 21 Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 8900 block of Weir St Tampering with Auto Undisclosed Loose change None Available
Dec. 21 Between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 21

Primo Pizza
9926 Liberia Ave

 Larceny from Auto Not Available Vehicle and medical documents None Available
Dec. 21 Approximately 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 While driving southbound on 9600 block of Grant Ave Vandalism to Auto $200 Rear window shattered None Available
Dec. 21 Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 LA Fitness
9946 Liberia Ave		 Larceny from Auto; Vandalism to Auto $200 for window

Stolen black purse containing bank cards, cash, and identification cards; Passenger side window shattered

 None Available
Dec. 17 Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 10200 block of Daylily Ct Tampering with Auto $0 No items reported stolen, vehicle was rummaged through None Available
Dec. 17 Between 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 8300 block of Stonewall Rd near Stonewall Park

Vandalism to Auto

 $50 Rear window broken out None Available
Dec. 18 Between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 9200 block of Taney Rd Vandalism to Auto $150 Passenger side tire slashed None Available
