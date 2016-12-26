News Manassas vandals smash car windows to grab items left in plain sight
From Manassas police:
Larcenies from Auto, Vandalisms to Auto
Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22, 2016, Manassas City Police responded to several calls for reports of larcenies from auto and vandalisms to auto. In most cases, vehicles were left unlocked at the time thefts occurred, or a window was smashed in order to access something of value left in plain sight. The attached map provides a visual representation of reported larcenies that occurred between Black Friday on Nov. 25 and Dec. 21.
|Date of Report (all 2016 unless noted otherwise)
|
Date and Time of Incident
|Location of Incident
|Type of Crime
|Value of Item(s) Stolen or Damaged
|Description of Stolen Item(s) or Damage
|Description of Suspect(s)
|Dec. 22
|Overnight hours of Dec. 21
|6400 block of Brindle Way
|Larceny from vehicle
|
Undisclosed
|Gift cards
|None Available
|Dec. 21
|Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18
|8900 block of Weir St
|Tampering with Auto
|Undisclosed
|Loose change
|None Available
|Dec. 21
|Between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 21
|
Primo Pizza
|Larceny from Auto
|Not Available
|Vehicle and medical documents
|None Available
|Dec. 21
|Approximately 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 21
|While driving southbound on 9600 block of Grant Ave
|Vandalism to Auto
|$200
|Rear window shattered
|None Available
|Dec. 21
|Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 21
|LA Fitness
9946 Liberia Ave
|Larceny from Auto; Vandalism to Auto
|$200 for window
|
Stolen black purse containing bank cards, cash, and identification cards; Passenger side window shattered
|None Available
|Dec. 17
|Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 17
|10200 block of Daylily Ct
|Tampering with Auto
|$0
|No items reported stolen, vehicle was rummaged through
|None Available
|Dec. 17
|Between 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17
|8300 block of Stonewall Rd near Stonewall Park
|
Vandalism to Auto
|$50
|Rear window broken out
|None Available
|Dec. 18
|Between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17
|9200 block of Taney Rd
|Vandalism to Auto
|$150
|Passenger side tire slashed
|None Available
