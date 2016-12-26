News Man, 22, struck, killed on I-95 at Prince William Parkway
From Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., Monday (Dec. 26), on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B.
Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They pulled over to the right shoulder near Route 123 (Gordon Avenue) and called 911. Not wanting to pay for a wrecker, the driver and two passengers set out on foot walking south on I-95 towards the nearest gas station. Approximately a half-mile south of their disabled vehicle, one of the males was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer. He was transported to Potomac Sentara Hospital, where Isaac A. Salgado, 22, of Lorton, Va., died later Monday morning.
The other two males were not injured; nor was the tractor-trailer driver, a 38-year-old male from Hagerstown, Md.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
