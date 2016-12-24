Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Toy poodle Laci missing since December 7

December 24, 2016
DSCF1436 - Copy (2)
Laci has been missing since December 7, 2016.  She is a toy poodle, silver/gray in color with some black highlights. Laci weighs approximately six pounds. 
 
I need Laci home with me where she belongs ~ I am devastated without her! 
 
There is a large reward for information leading to her SAFE RETURN.  Contact 703-407-9710
