Submitted News Toy poodle Laci missing since December 7
Laci has been missing since December 7, 2016. She is a toy poodle, silver/gray in color with some black highlights. Laci weighs approximately six pounds.
I need Laci home with me where she belongs ~ I am devastated without her!
There is a large reward for information leading to her SAFE RETURN. Contact 703-407-9710
