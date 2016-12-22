Police make arrest in shooting of 12-year-old boy

From Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation *Arrest- On December 20 at 10:20PM, officers responded to the intersection of Kempair Dr and Kim Ct in [Dale City] to investigate the report of an unconscious subject in the roadway. When officers arrived on scene, they located the man and determined that he was intoxicated. The man, who was later identified as Bryan RAMOS, was also wanted in connection to a shooting, which occurred in the 4900 block of Kirwyn Ct in Woodbridge on April 17 . RAMOS was arrested without incident. In total, five suspects have been identified in connection to the shooting investigation and all have been arrested. Arrested on December 20: [No photo available]

Ramos was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting. More from past police press releases:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation *ARRESTS [Previously Released] – On May 10, detectives from the Gang and Robbery Units identified two additional suspects involved in the shooting which occurred in the 4900 block of Kirwyn Ct in Woodbridge on April 17. During that incident, a 12 year old boy was shot. Detectives have since obtained warrants for those suspects identified as Bryan RAMOS and a 16 year old male juvenile. In addition to this development, a suspect previous identified in this case, K’Shawn Marcellus PEARSON, turned himself into police on May 12. In total, five suspects have been identified in connection to this investigation, three of which are now in custody.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation *ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – On April 19, detectives from the Gang and Robbery Units identified a fourth suspect, involved in the shooting investigation which was reported to have occurred in the 4900 block of Kirwyn Ct in Woodbridge on April 17. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of that suspect, identified as K’Shawn Marcellus PEARSON. Attempts to locate PEARSON have been unsuccessful.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation *ARRESTS [Previously Released] – On April 19, detectives from the Gang and Robbery Units identified three suspects involved in the shooting which was reported to have occurred in the 4900 block of Kirwyn Ct in Woodbridge on April 17. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of those three individuals, one which was identified as a juvenile. A search warrant was also obtained and subsequently executed at the residence of two of the suspects, identified as Xina Janeth SALES and Cody Dale BROADUS, on Harrison St in Woodbridge. During the search, both suspects were arrested without incident. Attempts to locate the juvenile suspect, a 16 year old male juvenile of Woodbridge, have been unsuccessful.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On April 17 at 7:27PM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Kirwyn Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting call. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 12 year old male juvenile of Woodbridge, was playing in the above area with several friends when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance which escalated. During the encounter, a large fight broke out between the two parties. At some point, a suspect riding inside a SUV fired several rounds into the crowd striking the victim in the arm and lower body. The vehicle then fled the area prior to police arriving. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Detectives have determined that this shooting was not random. The investigation continues.