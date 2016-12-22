News Osbourn High School appears on ‘It’s Academic’
The Academic Team at Osbourn High School (OHS) was accompanied by the Screaming Eagles Marching Band when they competed against other teams at the “It’s Academic” quiz show taping.
The OHS Academic team demonstrated their quick thinking while the Marching Band revved up the crowd with their musical talents.
In the crowd to support them were parents, Cathy Benner (OHS Principal), Suzanne Seaberg (Manassas City Schools Board member), and Tim Demeria (Manassas City Schools Board Chairman).
