News Bang. Bang. VDOT pile driving at new Marumsco Creek bridge
From VDOT:
Pile driving will be taking place along Route 1 for construction of the new bridge over Marumsco Creek just north of Marys Way.
The pile driving is scheduled to occur between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6.
Crews will be monitoring noise levels associated with the pile driving in order to minimize disruption to nearby businesses and residences.
The work is part of the Route 1 widening project, which will add a third lane in each direction between Marys Way and Annapolis Way. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.
