Sinistral Brewery to open in Downtown Manassas with help from city funds

MANASSAS, Va. — A new brewery will open in Downtown Manassas, and it will have a little help from the city’s Economic Development Authority.

Sinistral Brewing Company is proud to announce its plans to bring a new brewery to Old Town Manassas. The 3,500 square foot brewery, located at 9423 Main Street, adjacent to the Philly Tavern, will consist of a seven-barrel brewhouse, taproom and beer garden. Direct from owner and head brewer Blane Perry’s passion for the art and craft of brewing, Sinistral Brewing Company will offer a selection of flagship beers, rotating seasonal specialties and experimental beers using locally sourced ingredients. Flight tastings, pints and crowler fills will all be available.

The city’s EDA voted to award Sinistral a $10,000 grant to help launch the new brewery, which is slated to open in summer 2017.

The building is now occupied by Thousand Oaks Barrel Company, makers of barrels in which to store spirits. It will relocate its manufacturing operation to the old Arlington Iron Works building on Euclid Avenue, said Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small.

Thousand Oaks once operated a barrel museum and a retail store in their Downtown Manassas space. A $10,000 grant awarded to the company by the city’s EDA for the museum and store was paid back, added Small.