News Prince William now has 6 scenic byways with 11 historical sites
Submitted by Prince Willaim Conservation Alliance:
On December 7, the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board unanimously approved all Prince William roads proposed for Virginia Scenic Byway status, a first for our county.
These new Scenic Byways boast 11 nationally recognized historic sites, two state listed historic sites, mountain vistas, and minimally visible development.
Two of the roads, John Marshall Highway and Waterfall Road, connect to existing Virginia Byways in Fauquier County. All provide an attractive driving experience and showcase the beauty of Prince William’s Rural Crescent.
* Waterfall Road from the Fauquier County line east to the intersection of Antioch Rd.
* Antioch Road from the Route 601 intersection south to Route 55
* John Marshall Highway from Route 681 to the Fauquier County line
* Aden Road between Route 619 and Route 28
* Bristow Road between Joplin Road (Route 619) and Route 28
* Joplin Road – between Bristow Road and 1-95
Virginia Scenic Byways are a part of the state’s tourism promotional strategy to stimulate local economies and included in Virginia’s Map of Scenic Roads, the Virginia Outdoors Plan and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Scenic Byways website.
