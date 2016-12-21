News Police investigate newly reported sexual assaults
From Prince Wiliam police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On November 9, detectives from the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2007 at a residence located in Manassas (20109). The investigation revealed that the victim, now a 24-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion when she was 14-years-old by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim only recently disclosed the incident to a friend and contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident in Reston on December 19.
Arrested on December 19:
Blas Alberto CASTRO, 46, of 8613 Weems Rd in Manassas
Charged with 1 count of rape, 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 1 count of indecent liberties
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Sexual Assault Investigation- On October 19, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau responded to investigate a sexual assault which allegedly occurred sometime between 2008 and 2011 at an apartment located in Manassas (20109). The investigation revealed that the victim, now a 15-year-old juvenile female, was sexually assaulted by the accused, an acquaintance. The victim recently disclosed the incident to a family member who contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident on December 15.
Arrested on December 15:
Joel OTERO ORDONEZ, 46, of 8170 Peakwood Ct, Apt 12, in Manassas
Charged with aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
