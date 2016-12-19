From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Saturday, December 17th at 1:51 p.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire showing from an attached garage that had extended into the home. Fire and rescue units began suppression and extinguished the fire.

Two adults and three children, displaced by the fire, were home at the time of the fire.

Red Cross was available on scene and assisted the displaced residents.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $150,000.

A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

The fire started on the front of the home near a trash can; the cause is undetermined.