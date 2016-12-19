News Two adults, 3 children displaced in Bristow fire
From Prince William fire and rescue:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
On Saturday, December 17th at 1:51 p.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 9900 block of Linton Hall Road in Bristow.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire showing from an attached garage that had extended into the home. Fire and rescue units began suppression and extinguished the fire.
Two adults and three children, displaced by the fire, were home at the time of the fire.
Red Cross was available on scene and assisted the displaced residents.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $150,000.
A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
The fire started on the front of the home near a trash can; the cause is undetermined.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016
Open House: 182 Washington Street, Occoquan, Va.
December 7, 2016
Earn a Degree or Certificate in Less time with NOVA Weekend College @ the Woodbridge Campus
December 5, 2016