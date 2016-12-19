Pellet stove exhaust causes brush fire that burned Haymarket home

From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Saturday, December 17th at 12:46 a.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 17000 block of Duck Lane in Haymarket.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire showing from a first floor window. As they made entry, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $600.00.

The fire originated from a pellet stove exhaust that ignited combustible material on the home’s exterior causing a brush fire that extended into the home.